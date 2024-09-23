First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.94

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.94 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 2383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.28.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business's fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,675,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,413 shares of the company's stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

