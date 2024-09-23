Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE - Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.21. 848,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,736,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 29,540.78% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

