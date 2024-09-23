Free Trial
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $70.52

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Formula Systems (1985) logo with Computer and Technology background

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.52, but opened at $73.17. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)'s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Formula Systems (1985)'s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 808,061 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

