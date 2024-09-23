First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.31

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.31 and last traded at $130.31, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.95.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,043 shares of the company's stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company's stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

