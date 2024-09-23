BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU - Get Free Report) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 15,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 226,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

