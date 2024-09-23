Free Trial
Morgan Stanley Increases Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $85.00

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Formula One Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company's previous close.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.9 %

FWONK traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 247,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,978. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $82.23.


Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.45 million. Research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

