Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03. 74,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 214,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have commented on GDEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Golden Entertainment's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,164 shares of the company's stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

