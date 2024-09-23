GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.50. 534,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,580,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Get GDS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company's stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company's stock worth $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 438,661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company's stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GDS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GDS wasn't on the list.

While GDS currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here