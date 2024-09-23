Free Trial
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock logo with Industrials background

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Noble Financial from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Noble Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the company's current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $10.86.


Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 28,709 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $265,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,990 shares of company stock worth $1,174,747. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $1,823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 192,053 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

