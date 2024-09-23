Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.61 and last traded at $164.93. Approximately 3,199,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,139,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,667 shares of company stock worth $33,964,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 69,259 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

