Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.26

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 11991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.55.

The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

