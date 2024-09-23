Free Trial
Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

September 23, 2024
Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session's volume of 30,971 shares.The stock last traded at $17.26 and had previously closed at $15.66.

Super Hi International Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

