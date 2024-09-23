HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) CEO Buys $1,554,000.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Hightower acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,959,255 shares in the company, valued at $77,066,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Hightower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Hightower purchased 36,078 shares of HighPeak Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $550,189.50.

On Thursday, August 29th, Jack Hightower purchased 17,743 shares of HighPeak Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,016.50.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Jack Hightower purchased 50,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company's stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

