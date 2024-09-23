Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Up 5.3%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 53,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 91,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $561.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,478,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,479.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN - Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,830 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company's stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

