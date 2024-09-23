Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $134.83

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.83 and last traded at $134.59, with a volume of 16821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.58. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

