Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 120708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Indivior Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Indivior by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company's stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company's stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

