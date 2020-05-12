Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective points to a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 32,341,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,107,544. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.34. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

