Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intapp traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 56374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.78.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,177,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,660,517.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $880,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company's stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 766.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company's stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

