Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock's current price.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Intapp's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $880,950 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company's stock worth $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 766.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company's stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

