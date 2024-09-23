Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 2.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 73,984,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 57,672,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Intel from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Intel's payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,130 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 570,249 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

