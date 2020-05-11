Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock's current price.

According to Zacks, "Iovance missed estimates for earnings in Q1. Revenues were nil. Progress of the development of its two lead candidates, lifileucel and LN-145, is encouraging. The company expects to file regulatory applications seeking their approval by the end of 2020. It is also focused on expanding its pipeline through licensing and collaborations agreements. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, with no marketed products, the company does not generate any revenues. Moreover, the company’s pipeline candidates are at least a couple of years away from commercialization."

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. 96,190 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company's stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

