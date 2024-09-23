Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Down 5%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.72 and last traded at $45.72. 77,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 358,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Get Disc Medicine alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,090,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $41,690,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 53.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 357,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Disc Medicine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Disc Medicine wasn't on the list.

While Disc Medicine currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here