Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.00

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 13191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company's stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company's stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company's stock worth $445,648,000 after buying an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

