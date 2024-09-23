Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.49% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KDP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 313,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,428. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company's stock worth $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company's stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $105,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

