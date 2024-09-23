Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $55.80

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.80, but opened at $58.15. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 32,041 shares traded.

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $90.63.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,367,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,576,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company's stock worth $95,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,674 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

