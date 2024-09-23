Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock's previous close.

LCID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 11,679,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,853,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm's revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

