Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 3,352,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,699,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Li Auto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

