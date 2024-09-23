Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential upside of 178.82% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lilium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 838,869 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,824. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Lilium has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Lilium by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,514,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 164,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in Lilium in the second quarter worth $32,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

