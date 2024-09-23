Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.75. 5,598,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,299,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Specifically, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $5,427,291.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,062,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,704,864.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,207,380.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $2,469,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,926.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LUNR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

