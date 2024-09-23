monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 415,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session's volume of 744,182 shares.The stock last traded at $275.14 and had previously closed at $280.17.

Get monday.com alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company's stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider monday.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and monday.com wasn't on the list.

While monday.com currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here