Marinus Pharmaceuticals' (MRNS) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. JMP Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 464.97% from the stock's current price.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

