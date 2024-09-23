Barclays Increases MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $173.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $146.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock's previous close.

Get MicroStrategy alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.54. 3,214,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,326,037. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average is $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 3.10.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. MicroStrategy's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Insiders own 13.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $553,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the software maker's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MicroStrategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MicroStrategy wasn't on the list.

While MicroStrategy currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here