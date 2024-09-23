Free Trial
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 13.8%

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN - Get Free Report) traded down 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.76. 597,613 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 171,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company's stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

