Free Trial
→ Trump Warns Gov. Can Confiscate Your Money. CBDC's give Gov. absolute (From Monetary Gold) (Ad)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
National Energy Services Reunited logo with Oils/Energy background

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.40. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should you invest $1,000 in National Energy Services Reunited right now?

Before you consider National Energy Services Reunited, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Energy Services Reunited wasn't on the list.

While National Energy Services Reunited currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Offering Value and Price Upside
When you hear the phrase "cheap dividend stocks," what comes to mind? It can mean different things to differen...
MarketBeat
The election trade you can't lose
Politics is an unpredictable game. But no matter what happens in the next few months... There's one thin...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat
Elon Musk’s chilling warning for humanity
The 'invasion' I've discovered has nothing to do with the border crisis. What's happening at our southern bord...
The Freeport Society | Sponsored
7 Chip Stocks Leading the AI Revolution
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for longer than many investors may think. However, the launch of ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines