National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.40. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

