NextDecade Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 203% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,704 call options.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NEXT remained flat at $4.72 during midday trading on Monday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 251,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Equities analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextDecade

In other NextDecade news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NextDecade by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company's stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

