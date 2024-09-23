New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 5.2%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 1,727,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,250,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm's revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. New Fortress Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company's stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New Fortress Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New Fortress Energy wasn't on the list.

While New Fortress Energy currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here