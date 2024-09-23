Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $712.25 and last traded at $708.11. Approximately 989,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,723,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $663.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,347 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

