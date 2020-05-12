Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the medical research company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the company's current price.

According to Zacks, "Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. "

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NTRA opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 92.34%. Natera's quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $36,929.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,104,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,861,899.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $33,282.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,179 shares in the company, valued at $510,413.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $5,529,591. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 203.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company's stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

