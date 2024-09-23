OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.45. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 406,980 shares changing hands.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. OPKO Health's quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

