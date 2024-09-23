PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 1%

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.85 and last traded at $172.82. Approximately 1,398,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,451,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

