Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.70. 114,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 790,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Get PHAT alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company's stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company's stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,499,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company's stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phathom Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phathom Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here