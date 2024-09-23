Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 2.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.99. 9,482,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,244,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Get Plug Power alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 923,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company's stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Plug Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Plug Power wasn't on the list.

While Plug Power currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here