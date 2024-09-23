Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $211.99

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.99 and last traded at $211.49, with a volume of 19286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.34.

Get Powell Industries alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.58.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Powell Industries news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,224,552 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Invst LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Powell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Powell Industries wasn't on the list.

While Powell Industries currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here