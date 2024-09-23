Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 48,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 227,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PPTA. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $550.00 million, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

