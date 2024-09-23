B. Riley Boosts Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target to $13.00

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. B. Riley's target price suggests a potential upside of 92.02% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Priority Technology has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.00.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,028.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Priority Technology news, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,028.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,301,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252,168.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,395 shares of company stock worth $529,410. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company's stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

