Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 307,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session's volume of 245,164 shares.The stock last traded at $89.64 and had previously closed at $89.48.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

