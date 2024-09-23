Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,111.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $43.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,102.01. 385,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,680. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,131.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,032.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

