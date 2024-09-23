Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 6.1%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.61 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 537,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,335,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,221 shares of company stock worth $2,629,277 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Revolution Medicines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revolution Medicines wasn't on the list.

While Revolution Medicines currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here