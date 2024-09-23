Sezzle's (SEZL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Northland Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock's current price.

SEZL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Sezzle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SEZL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $913.93 million and a PE ratio of 72.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,218,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,497 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,610.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,218,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,305 shares of company stock worth $23,766,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

