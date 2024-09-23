Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.42

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 87511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sharecare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $1.43 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The stock's 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $512.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of Sharecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

